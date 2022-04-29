Olive Union have returned to Indiegogo this month to launch their new two in one earbuds and adaptive hearing aid designed to provide enhanced hearing for clearer conversations as well as crisp clarity when listening to audio or music. Even if you suffer from severe hearing loss the Olive Max earbuds can provide clarity.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $299 or £240 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Alongside this exciting Adaptive Hearing Technology, the Olive Max maintains and improves upon all aspects of the previously successful Olive Pro. With Customer Feedback as the core of these upgrades, highly requested improvements such as louder sounds/gains, clearer voices, better noise reduction, and better audio quality are all here.”

Hearing aid and earbuds

If the Olive Max campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Olive Max adaptive hearing aid and earbuds project view the promotional video below.

“Our most heavily request feature is here! With Adaptive Hearing the Olive Max provides the best hearing in any environment, automatically. As you wear the Olive Max, the AI will continue to improve using advanced machine learning. The Olive Max is designed with an improved and secure ear hook, ensuring they stay put for all of life’s greatest adventures.”

“Artificial intelligence built into Olive Max detects voices and noises with such precision that it can filter out background noise without distorting your voice. Now, you can focus purely on your conversations. Conventional hearing aids are very expensive, with the cost of one hearing aid being around $2,000. For this Indiegogo campaign, the Olive Max is only $299 for a pair! Furthermore, they are suitable even for severe hearing loss and are FDA Class II medical devices.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the adaptive hearing aid and earbuds, jump over to the official Olive Max crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals