Olive Union SmartEar Pro combines a hearing aid and Bluetooth earbuds

Olive Union has launched its new combined tooth earbuds and hearing aid via Indiegogo this month as the Olive Pro, designed to offer enhanced hearing the sounds, music and conversations at an affordable price. The Olive Pro can be pre-ordered via for $149 via Indiegogo offering a huge discount off the recommended retail price of $299.

“Olive SmartEar Pro : 2-in-1 Hearing Aids + Bluetooth Earbuds. Enhanced Hearing for Sounds, Music, Conversations. Crystal Clear Conversations Without Distortion or Noise. Crisp HD Stereo. Automatic Background Noise Cancellation. Active Noise Cancellation. Revolutionary Next-gen Technology Featuring Improved Maximum Gains, Amplification, and Stereo Sound.”

“Brilliant speech understanding and automated background noise cancellation combined to bring true, ultra crisp sound quality for better music listening, clearer conversations, and less noise. Celebrated crowdfunder Olive Union is back with the long awaited next generation “affordable hearing for all” hearing solution.”

For more information and to take advantage of early bird pricing jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below where the Olive Pro hearing aid and earbuds are now available as a 33% discount and will start shipping out during March 2021.

Source : Olive Union : Indiegogo

