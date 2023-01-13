Adafruit OV5640 120° camera module breakout board

Adafruit has announced the imminent availability of its latest camera module in the form of the Adafruit OV5640 camera breakout board fitted with a 120° lens. Features include a standard 2×9 header if you want it, but also a duplicated header strip 0.3″ apart so you can plug it into a breadboard or perfboard. camera module measures just 35.7mm x 23.0mm x 17.5mm in size and weighs 4.6g

Together with selectable external or internal 24MHz “XCLK” clock generation – save one gpio pin, or just have a nice stable 24 MHz signal even if your microcontroller can’t generate it for you. Heat-sinking camera area with exposed ground pad, with lots of vias for good thermal transfer. Helpful for when doing continuous encoding and reducing thermal image drift. Optional VMotor 3.3V power jumper on DATA1, for auto-focusing camera modules and 3.3V power-good LED on back that can be disabled if desired.

Adafruit camera module

“Hobby-level microcontrollers are finally getting big and powerful enough to start handling camera modules that historically would have required a full computer or FPGA to handle. The RP2040 and ESP32-Sx series of chips, for example, have enough pins to communicate with the 8-bit data output, DMA to quickly grab a frame, and the necessary RAM to buffer a raw snapshot. Now all we need is a nice camera module to make interfacing easy!”

“This Adafruit OV5640 Camera Breakout with 120 Degree Lens has a nice quality OV5640 camera with a 5 Megapixel sensor element, 120-degree wide angle lens, and all the support circuitry you need. We looked at existing camera modules and while this breakout board is backwards compatible, we made some improvements.”

Unfortunately no pricing has been revealed as yet but full specifications are available over on the Adafruit online store page where you can register your details to be notified when the camera module is made available.

Source : Adafruit





