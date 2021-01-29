BBC micro:bit Kitronik Breadboard Breakout board

BBC micro:bit users may be interested in a new Kitronik Breadboard Breakout board specifically designed for the pocket size mini PC, enabling you to quickly prototype small projects. The Kitronik Breadboard Breakout allows you to plug in your BBC microbit using the a standard 2.54mm pitch breadboard. Two 11-pin headers are used to make connections into the breadboard, and the breakout supports the micro:bit v1, v2, CLUE, HiFive Inventor and other boards with the same edge connector.

The micro:bit slots into the familiar edge connector on the top side of the PCB. No extra tools are required for installation. The front of the BBC micro:bit (the side with the LEDs 😉 should be inserted facing the same side as the 3V pin.

For more information on purchasing options jump over to the official at Adafruit online store by following the link below. Length: 58.4mm Width: 12.8mm Height: 20.76mm Pin Pitch: 2.54mm

Source : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals