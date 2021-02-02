Achiever personal planner hits Kickstarter to help you organise your thoughts

If you were looking for a paper-based system to organise your thoughts, ideas and plans, you may be interested in the Achiever Planner available to back via Kickstarter. The paper-based planner offers daily, weekly and monthly planning sections as well as a fitness tracker, travel planner, habit tracker, financial tracker and more all in one handy notebook. If you’re 2021 goals could do with a little organization the Achiever might be able to assist and help you achieve them with ease.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $27 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Achiever campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021 . To learn more about the Achiever personal planner project watch the promotional video below.

“Achiever Planner is a multifold Undated all-in-one planner designed specifically to address and focus on all the areas of day-to-day life and meticulously plan future goals through Monthly Goal set up and mind mapping. The planner has been particularly designed to stay focused on various aspects of your daily life, be it your budget or fitness goal, or pensive thoughts.”

“2020 has been an incredible ride for all of us. We’ve seen the entire world come to its knees before a pandemic; we’ve seen economies crash; we’ve lost our loved ones; we’ve lost our jobs, our goals, and our plans. But what matters more is that we’ve survived; we’ve fought all the battles and are still standing strong; we are loving more, and we are ready to take on the world once again.”

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going. It’s alright to feel low sometimes. We all do. Our set of quotes from some of the world’s best achievers will give you the much-needed boost. Inspirational quotes and a proper self-tracking process will give you the energy that you need to get going and work towards your goals.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the personal planner , jump over to the official Achiever crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

