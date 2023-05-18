Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop wins 2023 iF Design Award

By

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop

Acer has this week announced that its Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop has won a 2023 iF Design Awards across the “Gaming Hardware/AR/VR”, “Consumer Products” and “Telecommunication” categories. The Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition is Acer’s latest addition to its line of gaming laptops that utilize the combination of SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display, and advanced real-time rendering technologies to deliver an immersive 3D gaming experience unlike any other.

The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch panel with IPS technology and a 79% screen-to-body ratio thanks to its narrow borders, while allowing them to seamlessly switch between 3D viewing with 2K resolution at 60 Hz or a stunning 4K 2D display.

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition

“Experience lightning-fast gaming with the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX processor and its advanced performance hybrid architecture, paired with a massive 32GB DDR5-5600MHz RAM. Dive into the most demanding games with ease. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs are beyond fast for gamers and creators.

Powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which delivers a quantum leap in both performance and AI-powered graphics. Powered by the new fourth-gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, DLSS 3 uses AI to create additional high-quality frames.

The Ada architecture unleashes the full glory of ray tracing, simulating how light behaves in the real world. Experience incredibly detailed virtual worlds like never before. NVIDIA Max-Q is an advanced suite of AI-powered technologies that optimize your system for peak efficiency. This enables blazing-fast laptops that are thin, quiet, and have amazing battery life.”

2023 iF Design Award

“The iF Design Awards is a world-renowned design competition that gives due recognition to creators and brands that showcase outstanding design ingenuity, encouraging greater awareness of the craft and its integration into organizations’ long-term planning. Nearly 11,000 entries were submitted for the 2023 ballot, ranging from almost 4,700 participants across 56 territories. Acer’s entries were assessed by a panel of 133 design experts and successfully joined the ranks of the 3576 submissions that were bestowed iF Design Awards for 2023.”

Source : Acer

Filed Under: Laptops, Top News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets