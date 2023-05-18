Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop wins 2023 iF Design Award

Acer has this week announced that its Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop has won a 2023 iF Design Awards across the “Gaming Hardware/AR/VR”, “Consumer Products” and “Telecommunication” categories. The Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition is Acer’s latest addition to its line of gaming laptops that utilize the combination of SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display, and advanced real-time rendering technologies to deliver an immersive 3D gaming experience unlike any other.

The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch panel with IPS technology and a 79% screen-to-body ratio thanks to its narrow borders, while allowing them to seamlessly switch between 3D viewing with 2K resolution at 60 Hz or a stunning 4K 2D display.

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition

“Experience lightning-fast gaming with the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX processor and its advanced performance hybrid architecture, paired with a massive 32GB DDR5-5600MHz RAM. Dive into the most demanding games with ease. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs are beyond fast for gamers and creators.

Powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which delivers a quantum leap in both performance and AI-powered graphics. Powered by the new fourth-gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, DLSS 3 uses AI to create additional high-quality frames.

The Ada architecture unleashes the full glory of ray tracing, simulating how light behaves in the real world. Experience incredibly detailed virtual worlds like never before. NVIDIA Max-Q is an advanced suite of AI-powered technologies that optimize your system for peak efficiency. This enables blazing-fast laptops that are thin, quiet, and have amazing battery life.”

2023 iF Design Award

“The iF Design Awards is a world-renowned design competition that gives due recognition to creators and brands that showcase outstanding design ingenuity, encouraging greater awareness of the craft and its integration into organizations’ long-term planning. Nearly 11,000 entries were submitted for the 2023 ballot, ranging from almost 4,700 participants across 56 territories. Acer’s entries were assessed by a panel of 133 design experts and successfully joined the ranks of the 3576 submissions that were bestowed iF Design Awards for 2023.”

Source : Acer



