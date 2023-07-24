ABT RS7 Legacy Edition has 750 horsepower

ABT has unveiled a new version of the Audi RS7, the ABT RS7 Legacy Edition, and the car comes with an impressive 750 horsepower, the standard car comes with 630 horsepower.

As well as the extra power, the RS7 Legacy Edition also gets a range of other upgrades, including an ABT turbocharger and ABT intercooler, plus ABT coilover springs and ABT sports stabilizers, and various styling upgrades.

What also makes the ABT RS7-LE visually special is the “Signature Carbon Bold” surface used on the add-on parts. In addition to the ABT Carbon insert integrated into the bonnet, the striking structure also adorns, for example, the front lip with the integrated front blades, the front skirt inserts, the front grille attachment, the mirror cap attachments, side skirt inserts, side blades, the rear skirt insert and the rear wing, which is now free-standing and newly designed compared to the standard model. For the appropriate orchestration, ABT Sportsline has installed the modern ABT silencer system made of stainless steel, which ends in ABT 4-pipe trims with a diameter of 102 mm.

You can find out more details about the new ABT RS7 Legacy Edition over at the ABT website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source ABT, Top Gear



