Abarth 500e EV costs £38,695

Abarth has announced that their new electric vehicle, the Abarth 500e will cost £38.695 in the UK and the car is now available to pre-order.

The first deliveries of the new Abarth EV will start in June, there have apparently already been around 1,500 pre-orders of the car.

After its debut in November, the full electric New Abarth 500e is now electrifying Europe with a tour that has already touched Italy, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, UK, Portugal, and Spain and will soon reach Austria, France, and Switzerland. A journey that has from the get-go, throughout the course of more than 4,000 kms, made the hearts of over 400,000 people beat faster. And there are still 5,000 kms to go.

The success of the New Abarth 500e has been confirmed with more than 1,500 Scorpionissima launch editions pre-booked online with only a few hundred still available. A rewarding result for a car which represents one of the most exciting launches in the history of the brand and a great new addition to its line-up.

Combining performance, electric power, style and a new powerful sound, thanks to the innovative sound generator with the distinctive Abarth roar, the new Scorpion turns advanced technology into adrenaline, and sustainability into performance.

You can find out more information about the new Abarth 500e electric vehicle over at the Abarth website at the link below.

