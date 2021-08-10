A new Lamborghini Countach is coming

When it comes to iconic Lamborghini automobiles, one of its most famous comes from the 80s and is called the Countach. The car was so iconic that pretty much every car-loving child of the 80s had a poster of the car on their wall. The Countach was also made iconic by the 80s movie Cannonball Run.

Fans of Lamborghini should be thrilled to hear that the automaker is working on a new generation of the car. Rumors suggest it will be called the Countach LPI 800-4. The name would seemingly suggest 800 horsepower and all-wheel drive.

All we have now are a couple of teaser images of the car, including the one seen above. Another image recently showed up on the Lamborghini Unica app, showing the side louvers of the car. We can’t wait to see the car in person, and we hope that happens soon.

