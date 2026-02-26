Mind X Play Portable Display : 47.94Wh Battery & 2880 x 1920 IPS Display

The Mind X Play is a modular portable display accessory that allows the Khadas Mine Pro mini PC to function as a laptop, combining portability with performance. According to ETA Prime, this unique device connects to the mini PC via the proprietary Mind Link port, which uses PCIe 5.0 X4 bandwidth for fast and stable data transfer. The connection is secured with magnetic connectors and a built-in kickstand provides additional flexibility, making it easy to switch between configurations. This design offers users a practical way to adapt their computing setup to different tasks, from professional work to entertainment.

You’ll see how the Mind X Play’s 13-inch IPS display and detachable keyboard enhance usability for both creative and productivity-focused tasks. You’ll also learn about its 47.94Wh battery and how it supports extended use for gaming, video playback, or multitasking. Additionally, this feature explores how the Mind app enables customization, from performance settings to firmware updates, making sure the device aligns with your specific needs.

What Makes the Mind X Play Unique?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Mind X Play is a accessory transforms the Khadas Mine Pro Mini PC into a fully functional laptop, offering a seamless blend of portability and performance.

It features a 13-inch IPS display with 2880×1920 resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 500 nits brightness, along with a detachable keyboard, dual stereo speakers and additional USB-C ports.

Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H CPU with 16 cores, 64GB RAM and an ARC B390 GPU, it delivers exceptional multitasking, gaming and creative performance while maintaining energy efficiency.

The device offers flexible battery life, ranging from 4 to 11 hours depending on usage and supports simultaneous charging and operation for uninterrupted productivity.

Its modular design, proprietary Mind Link port and compatibility with external GPUs make it a versatile solution for gamers, creative professionals and users seeking a customizable computing experience.

The Mind X Play stands out due to its modular design, which connects to the Mine Pro Mini PC via the proprietary Mind Link port. This port uses PCIe 5.0 X4 bandwidth, making sure fast and reliable data transfer for demanding applications. The connection is secured with magnetic connectors, providing stability whether you use it as a laptop or a standalone device. A built-in kickstand adds further support, allowing you to adjust the setup to your preferred configuration. This modular approach offers unparalleled adaptability, catering to users who value flexibility and convenience in their computing devices.

The ability to switch between configurations effortlessly makes the Mind X Play a practical choice for those who need a device that can adapt to various scenarios, from professional tasks to entertainment.

Key Hardware Features

The Mind X Play is equipped with advanced hardware that enhances its functionality and usability. Its features include:

A 13-inch IPS display with a 2880×1920 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering vibrant and accurate visuals.

with a 2880×1920 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering vibrant and accurate visuals. 500 nits of brightness, making it suitable for creative work, gaming and media consumption even in well-lit environments.

A detachable 79-key keyboard with customizable shortcut keys, including a Copilot button for quick access to frequently used functions and a performance mode key for instant adjustments.

for quick access to frequently used functions and a performance mode key for instant adjustments. Dual 2-watt stereo speakers, providing clear and immersive audio for gaming or media playback.

for gaming or media playback. Additional USB-C ports to expand connectivity options for peripherals and external devices.

A 47.94Wh battery that ensures extended usage, making it a portable and convenient solution for on-the-go productivity.

These features combine to create a robust and portable computing solution, capable of adapting to a wide range of user needs, from professional tasks to casual entertainment.

Below are more guides on mini PC systems from our extensive range of articles.

Performance That Keeps Up

The Mind X Play is powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H CPU, featuring 16 cores that deliver seamless multitasking and exceptional performance. Paired with 64GB of RAM, it handles resource-intensive applications effortlessly, making it suitable for tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering and gaming. The integrated ARC B390 GPU enhances gaming performance, allowing smooth gameplay for titles like Forza Horizon 5 at high settings.

Despite its powerful hardware, the Mind X Play is designed to be energy-efficient, balancing high performance with optimized thermal output and lower power consumption. This ensures that the device remains cool and efficient even during demanding tasks, providing a reliable and consistent user experience.

Battery Life Tailored to Your Needs

The Mind X Play offers flexible battery performance, catering to different usage scenarios:

Approximately 4 hours for multitasking or heavy workloads.

for multitasking or heavy workloads. Up to 7 hours for indie or 2D gaming sessions.

for indie or 2D gaming sessions. Up to 11 hours for less demanding tasks, such as local video playback or document editing.

The device supports simultaneous charging and usage, making sure uninterrupted productivity. This feature is particularly useful for users who rely on their devices for extended periods, whether for work or entertainment.

Software Customization and Added Functionality

The Mind X Play is complemented by the Mind app, which serves as a central hub for managing the device’s settings and features. Through the app, you can:

Adjust performance settings, brightness and volume to suit your preferences.

Manage firmware updates to ensure optimal functionality and compatibility.

and compatibility. Customize the device’s features to align with your specific needs and workflows.

Additionally, the Mind X Play can function as an external monitor for other devices that support USB-C display output. This added functionality enhances its versatility, making it a valuable tool for users who require a multi-purpose device.

Who Is It For?

The Mind X Play is designed for individuals who prioritize flexibility, performance and modularity in their computing devices. It is an excellent choice for:

Gamers seeking a portable yet powerful setup for high-performance gaming.

for high-performance gaming. Creative professionals who need high-quality visuals and multitasking capabilities for tasks like graphic design, video editing and 3D modeling.

Anyone requiring a compact workstation that can adapt to various tasks, from professional work to casual entertainment.

Its compatibility with external GPUs and other accessories further extends its functionality, making it a compelling alternative to traditional laptops. The modular design ensures that users can customize their setup to meet their specific needs, offering a level of flexibility that is rarely found in conventional devices.

Redefining Modular Computing

The Mind X Play transforms the Khadas Mine Pro Mini PC into a high-performance laptop, setting a new standard for modular technology. Its advanced hardware, efficient performance and versatile design make it a standout choice for users seeking a flexible and powerful computing solution. Whether you’re a gamer, a creative professional, or someone in need of a compact yet capable workstation, the Mind X Play delivers a seamless blend of innovation and practicality, offering a unique and adaptable computing experience.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.