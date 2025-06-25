6 Big iPhone 17 Leaks & Rumors You Need to Know

The iPhone 17 is shaping up to be a significant addition to Apple’s product lineup, with leaks pointing to a blend of notable upgrades and subtle refinements. From enhanced visuals to faster charging capabilities, the upcoming device seems designed to cater to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users. Below is a detailed look at the most anticipated updates expected in the iPhone 17 in a new video from Matt Talks Tech.

120 Hz Display: Smoother, More Fluid Visuals

One of the most anticipated features of the iPhone 17 is the inclusion of a 120 Hz display on the standard model. Previously exclusive to the Pro versions, this upgrade promises a smoother scrolling experience, more fluid animations, and an overall enhanced visual performance. While it may not feature the full ProMotion technology found in higher-tier models, this improvement is expected to elevate everyday activities such as browsing, gaming, and video playback. For users who value seamless visuals, this enhancement could make a noticeable difference in daily use.

24 MP Front Camera: Sharper Selfies and Video Calls

The front-facing camera is set to receive a major upgrade, doubling its resolution from 12 MP to 24 MP. This enhancement is expected to deliver sharper images, improved color accuracy, and better zoom capabilities. Whether you’re capturing selfies, recording videos, or engaging in video calls, the improved camera will likely provide a significant boost in quality. For content creators and casual users alike, this feature ensures that the iPhone 17 remains competitive in the rapidly evolving world of smartphone photography.

Faster Wireless Charging with Qi 2.2

Wireless charging is another area where the iPhone 17 is expected to excel. By adopting the Qi 2.2 standard, the device could support charging speeds of up to 50 watts, doubling the speed of its predecessor. This improvement will make MagSafe charging faster and more efficient, significantly reducing the time required to power up your device. For users who rely on wireless charging for convenience, this feature could transform how you manage your device’s battery life, making it easier to stay connected throughout the day.

Enhanced Connectivity with a New Custom Chip

Apple is reportedly introducing a new custom connectivity chip to replace the current C1 chip. This upgrade is expected to enhance 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth performance, while also improving battery efficiency. For users who depend on fast and reliable connections for streaming, gaming, or remote work, this improvement could deliver a smoother and more consistent experience. The new chip underscores Apple’s commitment to advancing connectivity technology, making sure that the iPhone 17 remains a strong contender in the market.

Processor and RAM: Familiar Yet Reliable

The iPhone 17 is likely to retain the A18 chip and 8 GB of RAM, mirroring its predecessor. While this may not represent a new leap in hardware innovation, the A18 processor remains a powerful and efficient option capable of handling demanding tasks with ease. For most users, this combination will provide ample performance for multitasking, gaming, and productivity. However, those seeking innovative hardware advancements may need to explore the Pro models, which are expected to feature more robust options.

Incremental Hardware Updates

While the iPhone 17 introduces several exciting features, some aspects of its hardware are expected to remain largely unchanged. This approach may leave certain users underwhelmed, particularly those anticipating a more dramatic overhaul. However, the improvements to the display, camera, and charging capabilities ensure that the device remains competitive in a crowded market. For users upgrading from older models, the iPhone 17 still represents a meaningful step forward, offering a balance of innovation and reliability.

What These Leaks Mean for You

The iPhone 17 appears to strike a balance between innovation and refinement, offering a mix of features designed to appeal to a broad audience. With a 120 Hz display, a 24 MP front camera, faster wireless charging, and enhanced connectivity, it delivers meaningful upgrades that enhance the overall user experience. While the processor and RAM remain unchanged, these core improvements ensure the device stays relevant in an increasingly competitive market. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a casual user, the iPhone 17’s rumored features suggest it could be a compelling choice for your next smartphone.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



