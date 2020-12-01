Southlands 5th Edition – A Realm of High Adventure

The Southlands is a new 5th Edition compatible adventure presented in a self-contained and standalone campaign setting, with all the tools at your fingertips for a dozen adventures and full campaigns. This updated 5E version includes new player options, an updated Worldbook with all-new chapters, and a fantastical city book to launch a memorable campaign, together with a wealth of short and medium length adventures.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $19 or £15. If the Southlands 5th Edition Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Southlands 5th Edition project watch the promotional video below.

“The limited edition will be printed once with a leatherette, foil-stamped cover, ribbon bookmark, special endpapers, and similar touches. The content is identical to the regular edition, but this deluxe, limited edition often becomes extremely sought after. The Southlands setting is fully compatible with the 5th Edition of the world’s first RPG. “

“This project does also offer a handbound leather edition for collectors and bibliophiles. This is done entirely in the traditional style of bookbinding, with excellent leather (possibly deep green or sky blue) stamped with gold foil and embellished with corded spine, ribbon bookmarks, and other flourishes. This is limited to roughly a dozen copies and is not available after the Kickstarter. Because of the extra time needed to create it, this reward ships about a month after the other reward packages do.”

You can get the Southlands materials separately or in bundles of 3 items, and the bundles offer a discount. In addition, the limited edition is available only though the Kickstarter, not through later elements such as a survey or pledge manager For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Southlands 5th Edition crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

