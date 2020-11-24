Nebula Cosmos Max And Cosmos 4K and projectors now available



This week Anker has confirmed the availability of its new Nebula Cosmos and Cosmos Max projectors from worldwide partners and online retailers such as Amazon. The Cosmos and Cosmos Max projectors priced at $799.99 and $1799.99 and offer 1080p and 4K resolutions respectively.

Both projectors are capable of displaying images onto any flat surface including a screen, wall or even the ceiling and are powered by the Android TV 9 operating system. The Cosmos Max includes 16GB of onboard storage while the Cosmos offers 8GB for apps and downloads, four 10-watt speakers offer Dolby Digital and Sound Dimension and the Cosmos line feature HDR-10 technology and a static contrast ratio of 1000:1 / dynamic contrast ratio of 100,000:1. The Cosmos Max offers 1,500 ANSI Lumens while the Cosmos offers 900 ANSI Lumens.

Nebula represents an exciting new class of smart, portable entertainment products. This includes our line of smart projectors. These devices are breathing new life into the projector space in 5 key ways: beautiful and portable designs, incredible sound, amazing battery life, rich content and smart AI.

“Owners can download and use their favorite video and streaming apps with over 7,000 apps through the platform including Netflix®, HBO®, YouTube™ and YouTube TV™. It also allows for sports apps such as ESPN, MLB.TV, NBA, and NFL as well as news apps like ABC, Bloomberg TV, CBS and CNN. Alternatively, users can connect to the projectors using the HDMI or USB ports, or wirelessly connect over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or cast via Google Chromecast.”

Source : Anker

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals