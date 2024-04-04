G3X wearable 4K OLED cinematic head-mounted display (HMD) $539

If the thought of watching your favorite films and media on a huge screen excites you, but do not willing to pay the price for the new Apple Vision Pro the new GOOVIS G3X head-mounted display (HMD) might be worth more investigation. Imagine stepping into a world where your favorite movies and games come to life right before your eyes. The G3X, a cutting-edge wearable display, offers you just that—an escape into a cinematic universe that’s as portable as it is breathtaking. This device is not just another gadget; it’s your personal theater, your private gaming station, and your go-to for a truly immersive experience.

The GOOVIS G3X is equipped with two 2K Micro-OLED screens, one for each eye, delivering a crystal-clear 1920×1080 resolution. The result? Razor-sharp images and vibrant colors that make every scene pop. And the best part? It’s as light as a feather, weighing in at just 200 grams. You can take this experience with you, whether you’re lounging at home or flying across the globe.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $539 or £427 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40%% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Comfort is crucial when you’re diving into other worlds, and the GOOVIS G3X has you covered. It comes with an adjustable head strap and a soft silicone face mask that conforms to your features, ensuring that no pesky light distracts you from your viewing pleasure. Say goodbye to discomfort during long sessions, thanks to the internal cooling system and lenses that prevent fogging.

4K OLED Wearable Display

But the GOOVIS G3X isn’t just for watching films. It’s a versatile powerhouse that connects to a wide array of devices, including your smartphone and gaming console, through HDMI and USB-C ports. The built-in speakers deliver quality sound, but if you prefer, you can pair it with wireless earbuds, like the GE10 model, for an even more immersive audio experience. And if you wear glasses, don’t worry—the device has adjustments for diopter and pupillary distance, so you can see every detail without any hassle.

Now, imagine a virtual screen equivalent to an 800-inch display from 20 meters away. That’s what you get with the GOOVIS G3X, along with a 52-degree field of view that wraps you up in whatever you’re watching or playing. The display also boasts a 113% sRGB color gamut, ensuring that the colors you see are as true to life as possible. Plus, you can enjoy a real 3D viewing experience without the need for any special glasses.

If the GOOVIS G3X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the GOOVIS G3X wearable display project consider the promotional video below.

For those who like to binge-watch or engage in marathon gaming sessions, the D4 handheld 4K media player is the perfect companion for the GOOVIS G3X. It comes with an 8000mAh battery and preloaded streaming apps, so you can enjoy your content without being tethered to other devices.

The GOOVIS G3X wearable display is more than just a piece of technology; it’s a gateway to a new way of experiencing your digital life. Whether you’re a movie buff, a gamer, or someone who loves to dive into new and exciting content, this device is designed to adapt to your needs and elevate your engagement with the digital world. With the GOOVIS G3X, the future of immersive entertainment is here, and it’s ready to transport you to places you’ve only dreamed of.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wearable display, jump over to the official GOOVIS G3X crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

