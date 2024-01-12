4K binocular night vision from YASHICA Vision

Explore the dark corners of the world with unparalleled clarity, where the night sky reveals its secrets and the unseen becomes visible. The YASHICA Vision binocular night vision device is here to transform your nocturnal journeys, offering a view of the night in full color and with exceptional detail. This sophisticated piece of technology is designed to enhance your vision up to 600 meters in complete darkness, marking a significant advancement in the field of night vision.

The YASHICA Vision brings the hidden wonders of the night to life with its 4K UHD full-color imaging capability. Whether you’re navigating the dimly lit streets of a city or observing wildlife on a moonlit shore, the device ensures that every scene is captured with rich detail. In total darkness, the device’s 3-level IR illuminator kicks in, unveiling the mysteries of the night without missing a single moment.

Early bird opportunities are now available for the creative project from roughly $139 or £118 (depending on current exchange rates). At the heart of the YASHICA Vision lies a suite of advanced technologies that deliver unmatched performance. It utilizes infrared technology coupled with artificial intelligence to fine-tune image processing, resulting in true-to-life color reproduction and a wide dynamic range. The device boasts a high sensitivity of 0.0037lux and a large F/1 aperture, which maximizes light capture and enhances image quality. Equipped with a GalaxyCore CMOS sensor, it provides native 1080p full HD resolution, and an upscaling algorithm elevates this to 4K video and 58-megapixel still images.

4K night vision

The YASHICA Vision is built for endurance with its powerful 5000mAh lithium battery. Adventurers can enjoy up to 16 hours of continuous full-color operation, or up to 10 hours with the IR illuminator on its lowest setting. Even on the highest IR setting, the device delivers 5 hours of performance, ensuring that your exploration into the night remains uninterrupted.

Versatility is another key feature of the YASHICA Vision. It’s not just for outdoor enthusiasts; it’s also perfect for indoor use in areas like dark basements. In urban landscapes, it provides clear visibility of objects and structures from 100 to 300 meters away in low light conditions. For those who love the sea, it can detect ships and coastal features from distances of 50 to 600 meters at night.

Assuming that the YASHICA Vision funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the YASHICA Vision 4K binocular night vision project appraise the promotional video below.

The YASHICA Vision is a step beyond traditional night vision equipment, offering a vivid and detailed perspective of the nocturnal environment. It empowers explorers, nature lovers, and documentarians to expand the boundaries of night observation. Every night-time outing becomes a memorable adventure, filled with discoveries that were once shrouded in darkness. With the YASHICA Vision, the night is no longer an obstacle but a new frontier waiting to be explored.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the 4K binocular night vision, jump over to the official YASHICA Vision crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals