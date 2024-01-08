Konsivy Pro 4K multifunctional wireless telescope and camera

The night sky has always been a source of wonder and mystery, and now, with the Konsivy Pro 4K WIFI Telescope, the secrets of the cosmos are more accessible than ever. This sophisticated piece of equipment is designed to bring the universe to your backyard in stunning clarity and detail. Whether you’re a beginner with a budding interest in astronomy or an experienced stargazer, the Konsivy Pro is tailored to enhance your celestial viewing experience.

At the heart of the Konsivy Pro’s capabilities is its ability to capture high-resolution images and videos of the night sky. Users can choose from several settings, including 4K Ultra High Definition, 2K Quad High Definition, and 1080P Full High Definition. This means that whether you’re zooming in on the moon’s craters or admiring the rings of Saturn, the images you capture will be incredibly clear and vibrant.

4K telescope camera

Early adopter pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $169 or £133 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the most exciting features of the Konsivy Pro is its ability to record slow-motion and time-lapse videos. This allows you to witness and capture astronomical events in a whole new way. You can watch the stars as they traverse the night sky or see the moon rise in a beautiful, accelerated sequence. These features not only add to the enjoyment of stargazing but also open up new possibilities for creative videography.

Zooming and focusing are critical when it comes to telescopes, and the Konsivy Pro excels in these areas. It offers a 10x optical zoom and a 2.3x digital zoom, giving you a range from 40mm to 920mm. This means you can get up close and personal with celestial objects, making them appear as if they’re within reach. The telescope provides several focus options, including Single Focus, Auto Focus, and Manual Focus, ensuring that you can adjust the clarity of your view to capture every detail.

Viewing comfort is also a priority with the Konsivy Pro. It features a 1.04-inch OLED display and a micro eyepiece, which together create an immersive stargazing experience. The wide diopter adjustment is designed to accommodate different eyesight conditions, so everyone can enjoy the beauty of the night sky without strain.

Assuming that the Konsivy Pro 4K funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the Konsivy Pro 4K wireless telescope project inspect the promotional video below.

For those who like to share their discoveries, the Konsivy Pro makes it easy. The telescope is equipped with a high-capacity battery that can last up to 5 hours, and it supports in-use charging, so you don’t have to worry about running out of power during a long night of observation. It also comes with a variety of connectivity options, including HDMI, USB-C, and TF Card slots, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity for mobile app integration. This means you can easily connect the telescope to your devices, download your images and videos, edit them, and share them with friends and fellow astronomy enthusiasts.

Mounting the telescope is straightforward, whether you’re using a tripod for stability or a selfie stick for a unique perspective. The mobile app’s functionality extends to downloading, editing, and sharing your astronomical finds, making it simple to showcase your stargazing adventures.

The Konsivy Pro 4K WIFI Telescope is more than just a tool for observing the stars; it’s a comprehensive device that brings the wonders of the universe to your fingertips. Its combination of high-resolution imaging, user-friendly features, and connectivity options make it an excellent choice for anyone interested in exploring the night sky. Whether you’re capturing the slow dance of the constellations or sharing a lunar eclipse with friends, the Konsivy Pro is your companion in unlocking the mysteries of the cosmos.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the wireless telescope, jump over to the official Konsivy Pro 4K crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals