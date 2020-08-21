LG 32UN650-W 4K UHD monitor

LG has announced the launch of a new IPS 4K monitor in the form of the LG 32UN650-W, offering DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS and 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, AMD FreeSync, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

“HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour space.”

– Size (Inch) 31.5 Inch Size (cm) 80cm

– Resolution 3840 x 2160

– Panel Type IPS

– Aspect Ratio 16:09

– Pixel Pitch 0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

– Brightness (Min.) 280 cd/m²

– Brightness (Typ.) 350 cd/m²

– Colour Gamut (Min.) DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

– Colour Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

– Colour Depth (Number of Colours) 1.07B

– Contrast Ratio (Min.) 700:1

– Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1000:1 Response Time 5ms (GtG at Faster)

– Viewing Angle (CR≥10) 178⁰ (R/L), 178⁰ (U/D) Surface Treatment Anti-Glare

For full specifications on the LG 32UN650-W 31 inch monitor offering a 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz resolution jump over to the official LG website by following the link below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet but the monitor will be available later this month. As soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : LG

