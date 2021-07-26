Rokid Air 4K AR glasses raise over $200,000 on Kickstarter

A new pair of augmented reality glasses have launched via Kickstarter raising over $200,000 thanks to over 750 backers with still 17 days remaining. The Rokid Air 4K AR glasses feature voice control and artificial intelligence to help you enjoy a wide variety of media including games, movies and augmented reality experiences. Weighing just 85 g and featuring a noise cancelling microphone, HD directional speakers, adjustable focus on compatibility with a wide variety of different devices including computers, tablets, phones and consoles.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $359 or £262 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Rokid Air campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Rokid Air 4K AR glasses project review the promotional video below.

“Rokid Air AR glasses are powerful, intuitive and lightweight enough for daily use. Simply put them on to experience a huge 120” virtual screen that provides an unprecedented, immersive, multimedia experience for apps, games, and movies. With voice control and advanced features, you can see more and do it all hands-free with Rokid Air.”

“Rokid Air is the most affordable AR Glasses created for everyone. With wide applications for business, study, and entertainment, you can see movies bigger than ever before, play games, or follow along with maps while hiking. In the kitchen, you can even create a gourmet meal with AR help as you follow along with your favorite recipes overlaid onto the real world view in front of you. Rokid Air unlocks infinite possibilities.”

“Thanks to the noise-canceling microphone and voice recognition technology, Rokid Air can clearly pick up your voice commands. This built-in smart assistant is always ready to help and is highly capable of performing tasks. Ask Rokid Air to play videos, open installed applications, control volume and brightness, and more. “

Source : Kickstarter

