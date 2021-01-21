4G version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 spotted at Bluetooth SIG

A new Samsung Galaxy S21 4G smartphone has recently been spotted at the Bluetooth SIG, this is interesting as the three devices that have launched are all 5G.

There are two 4G versions of the Galaxy S21 listed at the Bluetooth SIG and they come with the model numbers SM-G990F and SM-G990F_DS.

It is not clear as yet on whether there will be any changes in the specifications on these 4G version of the Galaxy S21 as opposed to the 5G models.

These new models could be designed for countries where they do not have the 5G infrastructure in place as of yet.

As soon as we get some more information on these new 4G versions of the Galaxy S21 smartphones, we will let you guys know.

Source Galaxy Club, GSM Arena

