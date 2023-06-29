4 Free Ways to Download YouTube Video on PC/Mac/iPhone/Android

YouTube is widely known as a leading platform for watching and sharing videos. However, there are occasions when you may wish to download YouTube videos for offline viewing or other purposes. In this article, we will explore four free methods enabling you to download YouTube videos on different devices, such as PC, Mac, iPhone, and Android. These methods provide the flexibility to save YouTube videos in various formats and resolutions, offering convenience and versatility for all your downloading requirements.

How to Download YouTube Videos on PC/Mac?

Method 1: Use the Best YouTube Video Downloader

YT Saver is a powerful software that excels at downloading YouTube videos on both PC and Mac. It goes beyond YouTube and supports over 10,000 popular websites, making it a versatile solution for various video downloading needs. Whether you want to download videos from YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, Instagram, or other platforms, YT Saver has covered you. YT Saver also offers the flexibility to download videos in various resolutions, ensuring compatibility with different devices and providing an optimal viewing experience. From 480p to 8K resolution, you can choose the resolution that suits your preferences.

How to Download YouTube Video to MP4 HD on PC/Mac?

Step 1: Download and install YT Saver on your computer

To begin, visit the official website of YT Saver and download the installation file that corresponds to your computer’s operating system.

Step 2: Find and copy the video URL

Open your web browser and navigate to youtube.com. Find and copy the video link you wish to download.

Step 3: Launch YT Saver and configure settings.

Locate the YT Saver application on your computer and open it. Inside the application, you will find various options and settings to customize your download. Set the desired output format for the downloaded video, such as MP4, MOV, or AVI. Additionally, you can select the best video resolution, such as 720p or 1080p, depending on your preferences and the capabilities of your device.

Step 4: Start the download process.

Click the “Paste URL” button or right-click in the designated area and select “Paste” to insert the copied YouTube video URL.

Step 5: Access the downloaded video.

After the download finishes, look for the “Downloaded” section, where you will find the downloaded video listed.

Method 2: Using YouTube Download Online Tool

Mp3juices.guru is an online platform that offers a convenient and user-friendly solution for downloading YouTube videos. With its intuitive interface and simple process, users can easily save their favorite YouTube videos for offline viewing without installing software.

One of the notable features of mp3juices.guru is its wide compatibility with various web browsers. Whether you prefer using Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or any other browser, you can access mp3juices.guru without compatibility issues.

By following these steps, you can effortlessly save your favorite YouTube videos:

Step 1: Go to mp3juices.guru using your web browser for YouTube video download online.

Step 2: Open YouTube in another tab and locate the video you wish to download. Copy the video URL from the address bar.

Step 3: Return to mp3juices.guru and paste the YouTube video URL into the designated field on the website.

Step 4: Click the “Download” button, and the website will generate download links for different video formats and qualities. Choose the desired format and quality, and the download will commence.

How to Download YouTube Videos on iPhone?

To download video from YouTube on an iPhone, you can utilize the Documents by Readdle app’s built-in browser and mp3juices.guru online tool. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Install the Documents by Readdle app from the App Store if you haven’t already.

Step 2: Launch the Documents by Readdle app on your iPhone.

Step 3: Tap on the browser icon in the app’s lower-right corner to open the built-in browser.

Step 4: In the browser’s address bar, enter the URL: mp3juices.guru.

Step 5: Once the mp3juices.guru website loads, use the search bar, or navigate to the YouTube video you want to download.

Step 6: Copy the YouTube video’s URL from the address bar.

Step 7: Return to the mp3juices.guru website and paste the copied YouTube video URL into the designated field.

Step 8: Tap the “Download” button, and mp3juices.guru will process the video and present you with download options.

Step 9: Choose the desired format and quality for your video download.

Step 10: A new page will open after selecting the download option. Tap and hold on to the “Download” button until a menu appears.

Step 11: From the menu, select “Download Linked File” or “Save File” to initiate the download process.

Step 12: The video will start downloading, and you can track the progress within the Documents by Readdle app.

How to Download YouTube Videos on Android?

The iTubeGo for Android is a powerful tool that allows you to download YouTube videos easily. iTubeGo supports various output formats, including MP4, M4A, and more. You can choose the desired format based on your preferences or the compatibility of your Android device. With iTubeGo, you can download multiple videos simultaneously. It supports batch downloading, allowing you to queue up multiple videos and download them all simultaneously.

Here are the steps to download YouTube videos on Android using the iTubeGo app:

Step 1: Install the iTubeGo YouTube Downloader app by downloading it from the official website.

Step 2: Launch the iTubeGo app on your Android device.

Step 3: Open the YouTube app or your preferred web browser and locate the video you wish to download.

Step 4: Copy the video’s URL from the YouTube app’s address bar or share button.

Step 5: Return to the iTubeGo app and paste the copied URL into the provided field.

Step 6: Select your desired output format and quality.

Step 7: Tap the “Download” button to start downloading.

Step 8: The iTubeGo app will download the YouTube video to your Android device.

Step 9: Once the download is complete, you can find and play the downloaded videos in the iTubeGo app’s “Downloads” section.

Conclusion

In conclusion, multiple free methods are available for downloading YouTube videos on different devices. YT Saver is an exceptional software choice for PC and Macs using mp3juices.guru through the Documents by Readdle app is a convenient option for iPhone users. The iTubeGo YouTube Downloader app provides a user-friendly interface and versatile features for Android devices. With these solutions, you can easily download YouTube video free and enjoy YouTube videos offline.



