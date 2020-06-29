3DoT Board for building robots soon launching via Crowd Supply

Developers, makers and hobbyists building robot projects may be interested in a new board soon to be available from Crowd Supply in the form of the 3DoT Board. Specifically built for robot projects the 3DoT Board has been created to provide your robot with brain, power, and the controller in one small board measuring just 35 x 70 mm in size.

Plug your motors and servos directly onto the board, and a smart, current-limited power circuit allows it to drive everything from the on-board battery. Then, simply plug in the USB-connector to recharge the battery and upload your programs.

“Accessories can be plugged into headers on the top (e.g. a shield with an IMU) and front of the board (e.g. a front-facing sensor array). The board comes with an Arduino library and iOS/Android app that allow for easy development, as well as some really cool features such as Community Mode.

In Community Mode, your phone is attached to the robot, and by utilizing the phone’s cameras and Bluetooth connection to the 3DoT Board, you can control your robot from a computer anywhere in the world. Everything about the 3DoT is designed with 3D-printed, laser-cut, and other homemade robots in mind, and we can’t wait to see what you will create with it!”

Features of the 3DoT Board :

– Open source hardware

– On-board battery with automatic USB battery charging

– Connector for additional battery

– Reverse polarity protection

– Open source iOS/Android app

– Arduino library support

Specifications of the 3DoT Board :

– ATmega32U4 microcontroller

– RCR123A 650 mAh battery with protection circuit.

– FCC-certified BLE 5.0 Bluetooth module

– Dual motor driver with regulated 500 mA current limit per motor

– Standard 2.0 mm JST connectors for up to 2 DC motors

– Standard male header pins for up to 2 servos

– Female 8-pin forward sensor header: 4 analog pins, 3.3 V, GND, and I²C

– Female 16-pin top shield header with digital, analog, I²C, SPI, 3.3 V, and 5 V pins

– 3-position switch (OFF/PROGRAM/RUN) for reliable and easy programming

Check out some robots we built using the 3DoT Board here.

Source :Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals