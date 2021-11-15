SUNLU FilaDryer S2 3D printing filament dryer

Keeping your 3D printing filament in perfect condition can improve your printers precision and finish. To aid this process SUNLU has created a new 3D printer filament dryer that provides your printing material with a 360° constant temperature and offers fast drying and is equipped with a large screen for easy operation.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project.

“To prevent moisture, each 3D printing filament is dried and vacuumed before shipping. Because of the printing effect, the dampened filaments are unsatisfactory. However, we cannot predict if the filaments can be finished at once, so the rest of the filaments will be dampened. When using the remaining filaments again, it feels like you are having bread that has been exposed in the air all night long. You can have it, but the taste is terrible.”

If the SUNLU FilaDryer S2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place.

“Because of the printing effect, the dampened filaments are unsatisfactory. Therefore, as we expected, SUNLU created New Filament Dryer S2. Compare to the first generation, S2 has a round inner box that has 360 ° constant temperature and uniform heating. Moreover, the design of upper and lower double heating plates increased 30% heating efficiency, so the heating temperature was from a standard 50° C to 70°C which is 20° C higher than similar products on the market. Because the heating speed is more complete and fast, the limitation does not restrict the filament surface. Also, S2 can accept more kinds of filaments and is not limited to several common types. Also, S2 not only can shorten the length of drying consumables into two hours but also dry high-end filaments such as PA/PC.”

