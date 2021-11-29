3D printing enthusiasts may be interested in a new Bowden 3D printer accessory in the form of Co Print a multi-filament module that can easily be attached to a wide-ranging existing 3D printers enabling you to print in multiple colors in one pass. Capable of accepting 7 different colored filaments simultaneously the module is equipped with enhanced compression system allowing you to generate high-quality 3D prints thanks to its powerful motor and feeding system. Equipped with an easy-to-use interface and a 1.8 inch LCD display the printing module can be customized to your exact requirements and printing needs.

Co Print Bowden 3D printer multi-filament module features

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $444 or £329 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Co Print is designed to be easy to use according to the needs of 3D Printer users. It has a control mechanism with an LCD screen control panel. So, the print start and manual operation processes for automatic filament change can be easily controlled. Co Print has a unique working system so that it can work with most 3D printers. It detects the filament change moment with the help of the limit switch and controls the filament advancing gears by the 3D printer. So the 3D printer actually performs multi-filament prints while working as usual.”

If the Co Print campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Co Print Bowden 3D printer filament module project view the promotional video below.

“Co Print is more suitable for Bowden printers, but Direct Drive printers can be compatible with a few configurations. Most FDM 3D Printers have the same filament advancing system. While designing Co Print, we moved the mechanism that works flawlessly from this system and the bearing system, which makes the filament selection smart, into a form that can use in all 3D Printers. Thus, it communicates with the 3D printer without any software connection and can work for long hours without any modification or calibration after being installed only once.”

“Co Print allows you to use filaments with seven different properties. Produce functional designs by combining filaments with varying properties of the material. Enter the world of Multi-Material 3D Printing! Extruder gear, bearing, and compression spring mechanisms are essential in filament feeding mechanisms. Co Print is designed with these key features in mind. With the accurate filament feeding system, problems such as jamming in the pipes during filament change have been eliminated.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Bowden 3D printer filament module, jump over to the official Co Print crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals