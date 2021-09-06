3D print 8 different colors simultaneously with the PITTA FDM module

Hobbyists, designers and makers who would like to 3D print eight different colors simultaneously may be interested in a new 3D printing module designed for FDM 3D printers called the PITTA. PITTA is a device that can print 8 colors by attaching to a general FDM 3D Printer and upgrades open-source based FDM 3D Printers to Color 3D Printers.

The PITTA tube connection provides an easy and effective Bowden tube configuration compared to traditional Bowden tube connection configurations and the module uses TUBE GRIP for Bowden tubes preventing the tube from moving during the printing process.

“The PITTA includes motors that perform a material selection and material supply function. In addition to the Extruder motor attached to the existing 3D Printer, the material supply motor of PITTA enables increased Extruding performance. This enables more stable extruding. 2 motor extruding and improved tube grip also improves the performance of single nozzle 3D Printing.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $420 or £304 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If and when the PITTA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the PITTA 8 color module project checkout the promotional video below.

“3DPrinter source is open source that is based on Marlin, but for the PITTA device, we will supply firmware binary(already installed and can be upgraded through USB port), it will work independently only with necessary communication with the 3D Printer. For Ender3 V2 Stock Model, there are two ways of SW upgrade. 1. Just copy firmware to your SD card and reboot the 3D printer. 2. Get the modified Marlin source with PITTA source from Github site, compile and copy it to your SD card then reboot your machine. “

