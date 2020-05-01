ORION 3D Printer launches via Kickstarter from £649

A new 3D printer has been launched via Kickstarter this month by 3D Create, a small team of engineers based in the United Kingdom. ORION’s print volume will be 220mm x 220mm on the X and Y axis and a huge 250mm on the Z. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the compact desktop printer which is available to back from £649 with worldwide delivery expected to take place during December 2020.

“ORION is just the start of compact and powerful desktop 3D Printers with everything you need to ensure that your needs are fulfilled, whether it be mass production, prototyping or for fun, you will always have reliable high-quality parts.We thought of a cantilever design as this makes it smaller than the generic printer but still has the same capabilities in build volume. We decided to make it extra durable and rigid with 2 high-quality linear rails on the Y and Z axis.

We also wanted to eliminate the possibility of Z banding in prints by using belts for each axis. This raised a problem with the weight of the X-axis on the Z motor, it kept falling. So we fixed this by upgrading to a 5/1 ratio geared 1.8-degree stepper motor. This solved the problem in the falling Z-axis (you can even pick it up by the X-axis and it will not move even when powered off) as well as increasing accuracy.

We went for slim high torque E3D 0.9-degree stepper motors as this allows double the accuracy compared to the standard 1.8-degree steppers. This allows for finer detail and very accurate printing tolerances of 0.00mm+-0.01mm. Combined with TMC stepper drivers operation is silent, smooth and very reliable. For our interface, we have used a Dual 2.4″ touchscreen display allowing you to change from touchscreen mode to the conventional 12864 full graphics display so you have a choice of both!”

Source : Kickstarter

