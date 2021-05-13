3D printed Apple TV Remote AirTag case shown off on video

We recently heard about the 3D printed Apple TV Remote AirTag case that you could buy on Etsy to use with your Apple TV remote.

You can either buy the case on Etsy or the file to 3D print your own case, the guys from MacRumors have 3D printed the case and we get to see what it is like in a new video.

As we can see from the video this could be a useful accessory for your Apple TV remote if you are like me and are always misplacing the remote.

It is interesting to see the AirTag used to keep track of different devices, we are looking forward to finding out more details about what Apple’s new tracking devices end up being used for in the future.

If you want to buy one of these cases they are available for $12.99 on Etsy and you can also buy the file and print your own for $1.99.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

