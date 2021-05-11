apple tv remote 3d printed case

If you are one of those people who is always losing your Apple TV remote, there is now a solution, a new 3D printed case that will allow you to attach a new Apple AirTag to your Apple TV Remote.

This 3D printed case for the Apple TV Remote is available to buy on Etsy and it clicks onto the back of the remote and will let you attach an AirTag to your device.

The next time you lose your Apple TV remote you can then use Apple’s Find My app on your iPhone or iPad to locate the remote.

This 3D printed case is available to buy in Etsy for $12.99 and it comes in a choice of different colors which include Black, Galaxy Black, White, Grey and Glow in the Dark, although some colors are already sold out.

You can find out more information about this 3D printed case for your Apple TV at the link below, you will of course need to add your own AirTag to the case to be able to find it when you lose it.

Source Etsy, MacRumors

