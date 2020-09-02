Acer has this week unveiled its new Acer Predator X25 360Hz gaming monitor, equipped with NVIDIA technology unveiled and showcased during CES 2020 earlier this year. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Acer, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Push your gameplay to extremes with the hyper-fast 360Hz refresh in Full HD 1080p. The NVIDIA®G-SYNC-powered panel also incorporates the latest in eyecare via sensors, AdaptiveLight technology and a number of eye-friendly features! High refresh rates create the perfect gaming experience with absolutely no tear, blue or broken realism. So go on and reach the peak of perfection with a refresh rate revving up to 360Hz and the frame-syncing power of NVIDIA G-SYNC.With AdaptiveLight technology, sensors can detect the level of environmental light will automatically adjust the X25’s ambient embedded lighting’s brightness for optimal illumination and ideal color temperature.”

Check out the recent Acer Global Press Conference for more information on the latest Acer products and technology.

Source : Engadget : Acer

