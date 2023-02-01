3D printed 360 degree continuous rotation servo motors

If you are looking for a new project this weekend or specifically for servo motors with a 360 degree rotation you might be interested in a new project published to the Instructables website by member “Aaedmusa”. Check out the video below to learn more about the project and the differences between different servo motors.

360 rotation servo motors

“Most hobby servos are limited to less than 360° of rotation. Let’s fix that! In this build, I’ll show you how to make a 3D-printed servo motor. Like traditional servos, this servo has position feedback. Unlike a traditional servo, this servo has 3D printed gears, is much faster and stronger, and has 360° of rotation. This is quite a simple build. I finished this project from start to finish in a weekend. Let’s begin.”

“While regular servos use potentiometers to get position feedback, this servo uses an encoder. The AS5600 absolute encoder will read the position of the servo and send it to the Arduino. You will want to wire a servo cable to the 3 leads on the encoder so that it can be connected to the Arduino. Next, press the encoder into the gearbox and hold the wires down with some hot glue. Now press the encoder magnet into the 54-tooth gear. This allows the encoder to read the gear’s position as the gear rotates.”

Source : AB : Instructables





