Learn about the Arduino Cloud and how to connect smart projects

The official Arduino team has today announced the availability of a new learning resource for those looking to learn more about creating projects using Arduino via the new cloud.arduino.cc website. If you’re teaching electronics or Arduino-based learning you’ll be pleased to know there are lots of projects and instructions on how to get your smart projects connected in just a few minutes. You can choose from a wide-ranging of compatible devices and connect them extremely easily thanks to the availability of code from the new website.

Create beautiful dashboards for your next project using Mix and match customizable widgets to visualise real time or historical data, or control your devices. Even use Amazon Alexa to control your projects from anywhere or share it with others around the world with automation and smart phone applications.

Learn about the Arduino Cloud

“As Arduino Cloud continues to evolve and we see more and more people adopting the platform, we wanted to make sure there was a strong focal point for newcomers to find out what it’s all about. Which is why we just released cloud.arduino.cc, to give you a one-stop shop for learning everything about Arduino Cloud.

There’s a lot rapid development around Arduino Cloud since the webpage was first launched. Excitement both inside and outside Arduino for delivering new Cloud features and improvements has, admittedly, overtaken our efforts to keep the webpage spick and span. The cobbler’s shoes always has holes in them, as the saying goes!”

“But no longer. Our web team has been working hard since well before Christmas to give Arduino Cloud the webpage it deserves. It’s a place where newcomers can easily learn what it’s all about and what it offers, and it’s somewhere that experienced Cloud users can stay up to date.

The new page is broken down into a variety of different sections, intended to make it as easy as possible to learn when you want, and find what you need. Whether it’s info about features, the different plans, getting started or news about new developments, it’s all found a home at cloud.arduino.cc. All the resources you need are gathered together there, including learning how you can use Arduino Cloud in the classroom.”

For more information on how you can build your next smart project jump over to the official Arduino website by following the link below.

Source : AC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals