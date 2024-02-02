30 Bay ZFS-based All-Flash SATA SSD NAS – TS-h3077AFU

QNAP has unveiled a new 30 bay SATA SSD NAS storage solution that’s catching the attention of businesses with demanding data needs. The TS-h3077AFU is an all-flash SSD NAS system that’s built to handle intense data workloads with ease. This system is a perfect fit for professionals who deal with tasks like high-resolution video editing, managing large storage pools, and running complex virtualization environments.

TS-h3077AFU-R7-64G: 2U rackmount, 30 x 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s SSD drive bays, AMD Ryzen 7 7000 Series 8-core/16-thread processor (burst up to 5.3 GHz), 64 GB UDIMM DDR5 non-ECC RAM (ECC RAM also supported)

TS-h3077AFU-R5-32G: 2U rackmount, 30 x 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s SSD drive bays, AMD Ryzen 5 7000 Series 6-core/12-thread processor (burst up to 5.1 GHz), 32 GB UDIMM DDR5 non-ECC RAM (ECC RAM also supported)

At the heart of the TS-h3077AFU is a powerful AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processor, complete with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. This combination is key for achieving high input/output operations per second (IOPS) and maintaining low latency, which is essential for multimedia tasks and other heavy-duty applications. The system’s raw storage capacity starts at an impressive 230 terabytes, and for those who need even more space, it can be expanded to a petabyte scale by adding extra JBOD enclosures.

“Gain a competitive advantage by deploying an AMD Ryzen 7000 series-powered SATA SSD all-flash storage with 30 drive bays. The TS-h3077AFU is ideal for media production companies, enterprises, and science research institutions that require high-performance large capacity storage for storing recordings, business assets, Big Data, and virtual machines.”

Speed is a critical factor in today’s fast-paced data environments, and the TS-h3077AFU doesn’t disappoint. It comes with dual-port 10/2.5 GbE connectivity, and for those who need even faster network speeds, there’s the option to upgrade to 100 GbE. The system also supports up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM, which is great for applications that require a lot of bandwidth.

AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series Processors: The first gen of CPUs on the new AMD Socket AM5 platform offers top-tier performance and improved power efficiency when compared to processors of a similar grade. Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics provides energy-efficient high-quality graphics performance, enabling processing high-resolution multimedia and multitasking.

Long-term and stable supply up to 2030: An ideal choice for organizations requiring matching NAS models for long-term projects.

Optimized for IOPS-demanding applications: Provides ultra-low latency and high IOPS performance, ensuring microsecond response times for critical business systems, and streamlines unstructured data and I/O intensive workloads for virtualization. It satisfies smooth 4K/8K media streaming and post-production, empowering multimedia workflows with faster data transfer, access, and backup for boosted efficiency.

SSD-optimized operating system: The ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system optimizes SSD performance and longevity by incorporating features such as inline data deduplication, QSAL (QNAP SSD Antiwear Leveling), and other advanced technologies.

Up 230 TB capacity: The TS-h3077AFU provides up to 230 TB of raw capacity with thirty 7.68 TB SSDs.

Petabyte-scale storage: Achieve unparalleled performance and vast capacity by pairing a TS-h3077AFU with multiple QNAP’s TL PCIe interface JBOD expansion enclosures. Supporting up to eight 24-bay TL-R2400PES-RP JBOD enclosures, this configuration allows for a storage capacity of 192 drives.

NAS data backup with myQNAPcloud Storage: myQNAPcloud Storage is QNAP-hosted cloud storage that operates 12 data centers worldwide, providing faster cloud service, highest-class of durability, and data immutability. myQNAPcloud Storage only charges for storage space, transmitting data is completely free, offering businesses ensured business continuity planning at budget-friendly prices.

One of the standout features of the TS-h3077AFU is QNAP’s commitment to supply stability. They’ve promised to provide long-term support for this system until 2030, making it a smart choice for businesses looking for a reliable long-term investment. Additionally, the integrated myQNAPcloud Storage service offers a cost-effective way to back up NAS data to the cloud on a global scale.

The TS-h3077AFU comes in two different models to cater to various needs. The first model, the TS-h3077AFU-R7-64G, includes 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and is powered by an 8-core/16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 processor. The second model, the TS-h3077AFU-R5-32G, comes with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 6-core/12-thread AMD Ryzen 5 processor. Both models are equipped with 2.5GbE and 10GBASE-T ports, PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and redundant power supplies to ensure continuous operation.

For businesses and professionals who rely on high-performance storage solutions, the TS-h3077AFU offers a robust and scalable option. Its advanced features and connectivity options make it well-suited for environments where data is critical and downtime is not an option. With QNAP’s new system, users can expect a smooth and efficient experience, even under the most data-intensive conditions.



