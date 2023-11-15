Lexar unveils cutting-edge CFexpress memory cards – a new era for professional creatives

If you are searching for reliable and high performance storage solutions for your video and photographic needs you might be interested to know that Lexar has this week added new additions to its professional storage range. The Professional CFexpress Type A Card SILVER Series and the Professional GOLD microSDXC UHS-II Card. These cards are a testament to Lexar’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for professionals who demand the best in performance and reliability.

Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card SILVER Series

Compatible with Sony Alpha and Sony FX cameras that support CFexpress Type A cards

Delivers max read speeds of 800 MB/s, max write speeds of 700 MB/s, and sustained write speeds of 600 MB/s

Video Performance Guarantee 200 (VPG200) ensures sustained write speed for seamless video capture with no dropped frames

Capture seamless 8K video and gorgeous burst-mode image

Lexar Professional GOLD microSDXC UHS-II Card

Accelerate workflow with transfer speeds up to 75% faster than UHS-I cards

Transfer massive amounts of high-res images with read speeds up to 280 MB/s

V60-rated to capture extended lengths of 4K video with no dropped frames

Quickly captures high-quality images with write speeds up to 180 MB/s

Also ideal for UHS-II portable gaming devices

Joey Lopez, Lexar’s Director of Marketing, emphasizes the importance of time efficiency for professionals. Lexar’s cards are designed not just for superior performance in capturing stunning visuals but also for rapid file transfers, enhancing workflow speed.

Pro CFexpress memory cards

SILVER Series

If you are a professional using Sony Alpha or Sony FX cameras, you’ll find the CFexpress Type A Card SILVER Series from Lexar to be a perfect match for your equipment. These cards are designed to cater to the high demands of modern photography and videography, offering maximum read speeds of up to 800 MB/s and write speeds of up to 700 MB/s. They are particularly adept at handling the rigors of 8K video capture and high-quality burst-mode photography, thanks to sustained write speeds of 600 MB/s.

The cards also come with a Video Performance Guarantee 200 (VPG200), ensuring a consistent write speed that is crucial for uninterrupted video recording and eliminating the worry of dropped frames. Available in 160 GB and 320 GB capacities, the SILVER Series is priced at $189.99 and $379.99, respectively. Lexar’s confidence in its product is reflected in the provision of a 10-year warranty, underlining the cards’ durability and reliability. This makes the SILVER Series a prudent investment for professionals seeking top-tier performance and peace of mind.

GOLD Series

For professionals who frequently use drones, action cameras, or portable gaming devices, Lexar’s GOLD microSDXC UHS-II Card emerges as an ideal storage solution. This card is specifically engineered to enhance your workflow, boasting read speeds of up to 280 MB/s. Such speed facilitates file transfers that are up to 75% faster compared to UHS-I cards, saving valuable time in high-paced environments.

Additionally, the card features impressive write speeds of up to 180 MB/s, along with a V60 rating. This combination is essential for capturing high-quality images and ensuring extensive 4K video recording without the inconvenience of dropped frames. Its versatility is further highlighted by its compatibility with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, gaming devices, and drones, making it a universally appealing choice for various professional needs.

The GOLD microSDXC UHS-II Cards are available in two sizes, 128 GB and 256 GB, with prices set at $39.99 and $74.99, respectively. This range offers flexibility in storage options to suit different requirements and budgets, making it a practical choice for professionals looking for reliable, high-performance memory solutions.

Lexar’s new Professional CFexpress Type A Card SILVER Series and GOLD microSDXC UHS-II Cards are more than just storage solutions. They are integral tools for professionals who value efficiency, quality, and reliability in their work. Whether capturing breathtaking 8K videos, engaging in high-speed photography, or seeking seamless gameplay, these cards are engineered to meet and exceed the demands of today’s digital creatives.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals