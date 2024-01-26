New Seagate 24TB IronWolf Pro HDD launch for $649

Seagate has this week announced the introduction of it’s new 24TB IronWolf Pro hard drive. This latest model is a substantial upgrade, designed to cater to the growing needs of small to medium-sized businesses and the demands of enterprise-level network attached storage systems. The new drive is part of the IronWolf Pro series, which now offers a range of capacities from 2TB all the way up to 24TB, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can find a storage solution that fits their requirements.

For business owners and IT professionals who are constantly grappling with increasing amounts of data, the 24TB IronWolf Pro hard drive is a robust performer. It boasts a sustained transfer rate of 285 MB/s, which is essential for handling large volumes of data efficiently. This makes the drive particularly well-suited for multi-bay NAS setups where speed and reliability are of the essence. The ability to manage data effectively is crucial for businesses that rely on constant access to their information.

Seagate 24TB IronWolf Pro HDD

One of the key aspects of the IronWolf Pro 24TB model is its durability. The drive has a high user workload rating of up to 550 TB/year, which means it can handle intensive data transfer tasks with ease. Additionally, it has an impressive mean time between failures (MTBF) of 2.5 million hours, indicating that it is a reliable choice for storing critical business data. This level of reliability is vital for businesses that cannot afford any downtime due to hard drive failures.

Features and benefits :

High Performance: All-CMR (conventional magnetic recording) portfolio enables consistent, industry-leading 24×7 performance allowing users to access data anytime, anywhere

Class-Leading Dependability: Up to 300TB/year workload rating, 2.5M hours MTBF, and 5-year limited warranty for unparalleled total cost of ownership (TCO)

Peace of Mind with Data Recovery: Complimentary 3 year Rescue Data Recovery Services for a hassle-free, zero-cost data recovery experience

IronWolf Health Management: Helps protect data with prevention, intervention, and recovery recommendations to ensure peak system health

Optimized for NAS: AgileArray with dual-plane balancing, time-limited error recovery (TLER), and rotational vibration (RV) sensors to deliver top RAID performance in multi-bay environments

Seagate has designed the IronWolf Pro series to operate non-stop, and the 24TB model is no exception. It is built to withstand the demands of rigorous NAS environments, where drives are expected to perform around the clock. The inclusion of Seagate's AgileArray technology further enhances the drive's performance and reliability in multi-drive systems. This technology incorporates features like dual-plane balancing and time-limited error recovery, which are specifically tailored for NAS usage.

Rotational vibration sensors

Another important feature of the IronWolf Pro 24TB hard drive is the inclusion of rotational vibration sensors. These sensors play a crucial role in multi-bay NAS systems by mitigating the effects of vibration and maintaining stability, even under heavy workloads. This ensures that the drive’s performance remains consistent, which is essential for businesses that depend on their NAS systems for daily operations.

Data protection is a top priority for any business, and the IronWolf Health Management system integrated into the drive provides comprehensive safeguards for your data. When used with compatible NAS configurations, this system offers preventive, intervention, and recovery options to help protect your business’s valuable data.

Understanding the importance of data and the potential costs associated with data loss, Seagate offers a five-year limited warranty with the IronWolf Pro 24TB hard drive. Additionally, they provide three years of Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services. This means that if you encounter any unexpected data loss, you have access to professional assistance to help recover your information.

Priced at $649, the 24TB IronWolf Pro hard drive is a competitive option for businesses looking for a high-capacity, high-performance storage solution. It is now available for purchase and represents a significant investment for businesses that need to keep pace with the increasing data demands of the modern world. With this new addition to the IronWolf Pro series, Seagate continues to offer reliable and efficient storage solutions that meet the needs of today’s data-driven businesses.



