Sabrent 7-Port 20W powered USB hub with individual switches $55

The Sabrent HB-3A4C 7-Port powered USB hub is a versatile solution designed to streamline your device connectivity and enhance your overall computing experience. With its combination of USB-A and USB-C ports, this hub offers versatility and efficiency for data transfer and charging, making it an essential addition to your tech arsenal.

One of the key features of the Sabrent HB-3A4C is its diverse port configuration. The hub boasts three USB-A ports, each capable of delivering data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps. These ports are ideal for connecting peripherals such as external hard drives, flash drives, and other USB-A compatible devices. Additionally, these ports provide a standard power output of 5 V/500 mA, ensuring stable power delivery to your connected devices.

Complementing the USB-A ports are four USB-C ports, which further expand the hub’s functionality. Three of these ports offer a power output of 5 V/900 mA, making them suitable for charging smartphones, tablets, and other USB-C devices. The fourth USB-C port stands out with its impressive 20 W power delivery capability, allowing you to charge devices with higher power requirements, such as laptops or larger tablets, directly through the hub.

Convenient Individual Port Control

The Sabrent HB-3A4C takes user convenience to the next level with its individual on/off switches for each port. These switches are accompanied by white LED indicators, providing a clear visual cue of each port’s status. This thoughtful design feature enables you to control the power supply to each connected device independently, allowing you to conserve energy and potentially extend the lifespan of your devices without the need to physically unplug them from the hub.

This level of control is particularly beneficial when you have multiple devices connected simultaneously. You can easily turn off ports that are not in use, reducing power consumption and minimizing the risk of overheating. Moreover, the individual switches provide an added layer of convenience, as you can quickly toggle the power to specific devices without affecting the others.

Durable Construction and Efficient Performance

Constructed from high-quality aluminum alloy, the Sabrent HB-3A4C is built to withstand the rigors of daily use. The sturdy metal construction not only ensures the hub’s longevity but also contributes to efficient heat dissipation. The aluminum alloy helps to keep the hub cool, even during prolonged periods of use with multiple devices connected and actively transferring data or charging.

Features:

Practical design that fits seamlessly into any setup with an integrated, braided USB-C upstream cable with seven total downstream USB 5Gbps ports (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1)

Includes power supply and unit overcurrent protection for additional reliability

Three USB-C ports provide up to 5V/900mA for newer and higher power peripherals such as external storage with a fourth that can deliver up to 20W (PD) for charging your phone, tablet, or other high draw devices

Three USB-A ports provide up to 5V/500mA, perfect for devices such as keyboards, mice, and flash drives

Aluminum alloy base construction with per port, self-locking switches and independent status LEDs

Plug and play compatibility with popular operating systems including Windows, macOS, and Linux for effortless connectivity

To further support the hub’s performance, Sabrent includes a dedicated power adapter capable of handling up to 48 W of input power. This robust power supply ensures that the hub can efficiently manage the power requirements of all connected devices, allowing for seamless simultaneous operation without compromising data transfer speeds or charging capabilities.

Wide Compatibility and Reliable Support

Designed to be compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. This cross-platform compatibility ensures that the hub can be used with a diverse array of devices, from personal computers to laptops and beyond. Whether you’re a Windows user, a Mac enthusiast, or a Linux aficionado, the Sabrent HB-3A4C has you covered.

The Sabrent HB-3A4C 7-Port USB Hub is a powerful and versatile solution for anyone seeking to expand their device connectivity options. With its mix of USB-A and USB-C ports, individual port control, durable construction, and wide compatibility, this hub offers a comprehensive package for efficient data transfer and charging. Whether you’re a professional in need of multiple device connections or an individual looking to streamline your tech setup, the Sabrent HB-3A4C is a reliable and feature-rich choice that delivers on its promise of elevated connectivity.



