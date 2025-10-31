Apple iMac 2026 Rumors: M5 Chip, 32-Inch iMac Pro, and Storage Upgrades

Apple is reportedly preparing a significant update to its iMac lineup, with the 24-inch model expected to debut in mid to late 2026. This refresh is set to feature the highly anticipated M5 chip, promising substantial performance improvements and enhanced storage options. Simultaneously, rumors of a larger 32-inch iMac Pro aimed at creative professionals continue to generate interest, though its release timeline remains uncertain. The video below from SaranByte gives us more details on the new iMacs.

M5 iMac (24-inch): A Leap in Performance

The upcoming 24-inch iMac is expected to showcase Apple’s M5 chip, built using TSMC’s advanced 3nm N3P process. This next-generation architecture is projected to deliver notable performance gains, making it a compelling choice for both casual users and professionals. Key improvements include:

Up to 45% better graphics performance , driven by third-generation ray tracing technology.

, driven by third-generation ray tracing technology. Four times faster AI processing , ideal for machine learning and computational tasks.

, ideal for machine learning and computational tasks. A 15% boost in multi-core CPU performance , enhancing multitasking and demanding workflows.

, enhancing multitasking and demanding workflows. A 30% increase in unified memory bandwidth, supporting configurations of up to 32GB.

The M5 chip’s enhanced media engine is also expected to optimize video encoding and decoding, making the device particularly appealing for multimedia professionals. Additionally, storage upgrades are rumored to include a base configuration starting at 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage, a notable improvement over current models.

While the internal advancements are significant, the 24-inch iMac is likely to retain its slim chassis and white bezels, maintaining its familiar design. Apple may also introduce oxide TFT LCD panels, which are known for their energy efficiency and consistent brightness. This could enhance display quality without altering the overall aesthetic, making sure the device remains visually appealing and functional.

32-inch iMac Pro: A Professional Powerhouse

The rumored 32-inch iMac Pro is generating excitement, particularly among creative professionals who demand high-performance desktops. If realized, this model would feature a 32-inch mini-LED display, offering exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. This would make it the largest iMac screen to date, catering to tasks that require precise visuals and expansive screen real estate.

Under the hood, the iMac Pro is expected to include Apple’s Pro and Max-level chipsets, delivering workstation-grade performance. These advanced processors would be ideal for demanding applications such as video editing, 3D rendering, and software development. Additionally, the display is rumored to be factory-calibrated for color accuracy, a feature highly valued by professionals in fields like graphic design and photography.

In terms of design, the iMac Pro could adopt a space black finish with black bezels, aligning with Apple’s minimalist aesthetic. Pricing is speculated to range between $2,500 and $3,000, positioning it as a premium option in Apple’s desktop lineup. However, delays related to Apple’s transition to OLED displays could push the release to 2025 or early 2026, adding an element of uncertainty to its launch timeline.

Market Context: Challenges and Opportunities

Apple’s iMac lineup has seen minimal updates since 2021, with most changes limited to chip upgrades. Meanwhile, the desktop market has evolved, with laptops dominating due to their portability and versatility. This shift has left the iMac in a niche position, appealing primarily to users who prioritize screen size and performance over mobility.

The potential return of the iMac Pro signals Apple’s intent to re-engage creative professionals, a segment that values high-performance desktops. However, Apple’s increasing focus on other product lines, such as MacBooks and iPads, raises questions about its long-term commitment to the iMac Pro. Additionally, the transition to OLED displays introduces production complexities, which could further delay new models.

Despite these challenges, the iMac lineup remains a critical part of Apple’s ecosystem, offering a desktop experience that complements its portable devices. The rumored updates for 2026 could help Apple solidify its position in the desktop market, particularly if the new models deliver on their performance and display promises.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Apple’s iMac Lineup

The 2026 iMac refresh, anchored by the M5 chip, represents a pivotal moment for Apple’s desktop offerings. With improved performance, enhanced storage options, and potential display upgrades, the 24-inch iMac aims to remain a competitive choice for consumers seeking a reliable and powerful desktop solution. Meanwhile, the rumored 32-inch iMac Pro could redefine Apple’s desktop lineup, targeting creative professionals with its advanced features and expansive display.

However, market dynamics and production challenges may influence the timing and scope of these updates. As Apple navigates these complexities, the evolution of its iMac strategy will be closely watched by both consumers and industry professionals. The coming years will determine whether Apple can successfully balance innovation with the demands of a shifting desktop market, making sure the iMac remains a cornerstone of its product portfolio.

Source & Image Credit: SaranByte



