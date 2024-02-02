2025 Mazda CX-70 SUV unveiled

Mazda has unveiled a new SUV in the USA, the 2025 Mazda CX-70 and the car will be available with a range of different power options. These will include the SkyActiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine with M-Hybrid Boost, or an e-SkyActiv G PHEV.

Design is a clear point of pride with CX-70. The natural, athletic posture bestowed by the large platform is further enhanced with thoroughly modern and sporty touches. CX-70’s aggressive appearance is immediately noticed with the wide and low front fascia and chiseled front end. Mazda further emphasized CX-70’s dynamic look with contrasting black accents throughout the exterior, and available black metal and machine cut finished 21-inch wheels, giving the vehicle a great stance, even when parked.

Just as striking as the exterior is the meticulously sculpted interior, which feels wide and open, yet personable and comfortable. An expressive, varied interior color palette is complemented by high quality materials and finishes, such as the contrast gray metallic inlays, which all work harmoniously to create a timeless, yet sporty ambiance. The available red Nappa leather is coupled with red stitch detailing throughout the cabin and is inspired by the 100th Anniversary Special Edition MX-5, offering a distinctly sporty theme.

You can find out more details about the new 2025 Mazda CX-70 SUV over at the Mazda website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing or details on when it will go on sale.

Source Mazda



