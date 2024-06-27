New 2024 Volkswagen Golf R has 333 PS

Volkswagen has unveiled the highly anticipated new Golf R and Golf R Variant, showcasing a remarkable leap in performance and technology. These models now sit at the top of Volkswagen’s production car lineup, boasting an impressive 333 PS and a top speed of 250 km/h. For those seeking even more thrills, the optional R-Performance package pushes the top speed to an exhilarating 270 km/h.

German customers can look forward to pre-sales starting on July 3, with prices starting at €53,795 for the Golf R and €55,065 for the Golf R Variant. Volkswagen has also introduced an exclusive Golf R Black Edition, offering a unique and stylish take on this high-performance model.

A Powerhouse Under the Hood

At the heart of the new Golf R models lies a formidable 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, paired with a smooth and responsive 7-speed DSG transmission. This combination delivers a substantial 420 Nm of torque, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. The advanced all-wheel drive system, further enhanced by R-Performance Torque Vectoring, guarantees optimal power distribution and exceptional handling in various driving conditions.

Striking Design and Cutting-Edge Features

The exterior of the new Golf R models has undergone a significant redesign, featuring a bold and aggressive front fascia with LED Plus headlights and an illuminated VW badge. The optional 19-inch “Warmenau” forged wheels add a touch of sporty elegance to the overall appearance. Inside the cabin, drivers are greeted by the Digital Cockpit Pro, which includes a Sport Skin and R-View for a more immersive driving experience. The infotainment system has been upgraded with a larger 32.8 cm display, offering improved graphics and a more intuitive menu structure. For those seeking a premium feel, optional black nappa leather and carbon-look elements are available for the interior.

Elevate Your Driving with the R-Performance Package

The R-Performance package takes the Volkswagen Golf R’s capabilities to new heights. In addition to increasing the top speed, it introduces exclusive driving modes such as Drift and Special, the latter specifically designed for conquering the challenging Nürburgring Nordschleife. The package also includes:

A larger roof spoiler for enhanced downforce

A GPS lap timer to track your performance

to track your performance A G-meter to measure lateral and longitudinal forces

Unparalleled Driving Dynamics

As standard in Germany, the new Golf R models come equipped with adaptive chassis control (DCC), which optimizes both driving comfort and dynamics. The Vehicle Dynamics Manager takes this a step further by seamlessly coordinating various systems, resulting in an unrivaled driving experience that adapts to your preferences and the road conditions.

The Exclusive Golf R Black Edition

For those seeking an even more distinctive look, the Volkswwagen Golf R Black Edition offers a range of exclusive features, including:

Darker VW badges and R logos

Black R brake callipers

19-inch Estoril wheels

Tailpipe trims

Darkened IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights

The R-Performance package comes as standard with the Golf R Black Edition, ensuring that style and performance go hand in hand.

A Legacy of Performance

The Volkswagen R brand has a rich history spanning over two decades, consistently delivering exceptional performance models. The Golf R32, introduced in 2002, marked the beginning of the Golf R’s lineage. Since then, more than 250,000 units have been sold worldwide, cementing the Golf R’s position as a beloved and iconic performance car. The new Golf R models proudly carry on this legacy, combining innovative technology with the brand’s passion for driving excellence.

With the launch of the new Volkswagen Golf R and Golf R Variant, enthusiasts can experience the pinnacle of Volkswagen’s performance engineering. Boasting 333 PS, a top speed of 250 km/h (or 270 km/h with the R-Performance package), and a host of advanced features, these models set a new standard for high-performance compact cars. Whether you opt for the hatchback or the versatile Variant, the Golf R delivers an unforgettable driving experience that combines power, precision, and style.

Source VW



