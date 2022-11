2024 Subaru Impreza unveiled in LA

Subaru has unveiled a new car at this year’s LA Auto Show, the 2024 Subaru Impreza and the car gets an updated design and a range of new features.

There is a range of models including a new RS trim level with a 2.5 litre boxer engine with 192 horsepower, there is also a 2.0 litre 4 cylinder with 152 horsepower.

The 2024 Impreza lineup receives a sporty new look and comes standard with the latest generation of EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is available for the first time on Impreza and comes equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android™ Auto. The system also offers on-screen controls for audio, climate, and vehicle features.

The Base and Sport trims are equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. The new RS upgrades to a 2.5-liter BOXER engine delivering an impressive 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). The Sport and RS trims feature an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Subaru Impreza over at the Subaru website at the link below.

Source Subaru





