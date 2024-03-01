2024 Samsung Neo QLED, OLED TVs now available in Korea

Samsung has announced that its new range of 2024 Smart TVs is now available to pre-order in its home country of South Korea, this includes the new 2024 Samsung NEO QLED TVs, the new 2024 Samsung OLED TVs, and the new 98-inch model.

Samsung Electronics will hold pre-sales from March 1 to March 14 ahead of the official launch of new 2024 TV products such as Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, and Samsung OLED.

Samsung TV, which has ranked first in terms of sales in the global TV market for 18 consecutive years since 2006, will introduce a variety of products again this year.

The 2024 Neo QLED 8K is equipped with the ‘3rd generation AI 8K processor’ with 512 neural networks, which has the highest performance among Samsung TV processors. It clearly upscales various contents to 8K quality to achieve excellent picture quality.

The 2024 Samsung OLED uses UL-certified ‘OLED Glare Free’ technology to reduce light reflection while maintaining color accuracy and clarity, providing an immersive viewing experience even during the day.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Samsung Smart TVs including the new 2024 Samsung OLED TVs, and the new 98-inch model, and all of the new 2024 Smart TVs over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung



