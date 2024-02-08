2024 Porsche Taycan in Action (Video)

Porsche announced their 2024 Porsche Taycan electric vehicle yesterday and now we have a video of the car in action, the video shows the Taycan in its testing phase before its official launch in a range of environments.

There will be three cool versions of the Taycan – the sleek sports sedan, the adventurous Cross Turismo, and the stylish Sport Turismo, as well as the three body styles to choose from four powertrain options are waiting for you.

Every new Taycan model comes with an adaptive air suspension as standard, making your ride super smooth. And if you’re all about that extra comfy and dynamic driving experience, you can opt for the Porsche Active Ride suspension on any all-wheel drive model.

All updated models accelerate much faster than their predecessors. Two examples from both ends of the portfolio: as sports sedans, the Taycan and Taycan Turbo S reach the 100 km/h mark from a standstill in just 4.8 (Taycan: Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 20.0 – 16.7 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 0 g/km, Electric range* combined (WLTP) 503 – 678 km, Electric range* in town (WLTP) 569 – 821 km) and 2.4 seconds (Taycan Turbo S: Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 20.5 – 17.9 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 0 g/km, Electric range* combined (WLTP) 558 – 630 km, Electric range* in town (WLTP) 612 – 691 km) respectively. This makes them 0.6 and 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Porsche Taycan electric vehicle over at Porsche at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, although it is expected to be in line with the previous models.

Source Porsche



