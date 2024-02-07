2024 Porsche Taycan gets official

Porsche has unveiled the 2024 Porsche Taycan and there will be three versions available, the Taycan sports sedan, the Taycan Cross Turismo, and the Taycan Sport Turismo, as well as the three body options there will be a total of four powertrain options.

All updated Taycan models include standard adaptive air suspension, with the option to add Porsche Active Ride suspension to all-wheel drive variants for enhanced comfort and dynamic driving range

Style Porsche has also sharpened the design and more strongly differentiated the Turbo models. All Taycan versions feature an even more extensive standard equipment list and come with the latest generation of the Porsche Driver Experience with an improved display and control concept.

“We ushered in the new era of e-mobility with the Taycan at the end of 2019. It immediately proved to be a game changer and innovative pioneer in the e-vehicle segment,” says head of the model line, Kevin Giek. “We are now continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan. The model line has reached new heights in terms of performance, with exceptional driving dynamics and driving pleasure. At the same time, we were able to significantly improve efficiency, range, day-to-day usability and comfort.”

You can find out more information about the 2024 Porsche Taycan electric vehicle over at the Porsche website at the link below, these new models will be available this spring, but there are no details on pricing.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals