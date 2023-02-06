2024 Apple Watch Ultra to feature 10% larger display

The Apple Watch Ultra was launched last year and Apple is apparently working on a new version that is coming in 2024.

According to a recent report by Digitimes, the 2024 Apple Watch Ultra will come with a large display than the current model.

The existing Apple Watch Ultra features a 1.93-inch display, the increase in display size will be about 10% and the new display is said to be 2.1 inches.

If Apple is planning on launching a larger Apple Watch Ultra next year then we may not see an updated one this year, unless they decided to keep the exact same design for this year and just update the processor.

2024 for a new model of the rugged Apple Watch ties in with previous rumors that Apple is developing its own display for the device. Apple is apparently developing a new microLED display for the Apple Watch Ultra which will first be used in the device next year.

We are looking forward to seeing if Apple makes any other changes to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well as the new larger display. As soon as we get some more details about the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, we will let you know.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors





