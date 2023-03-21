2023 Samsung OLED 4K TVs get new models in the USA

Samsung is expanding its 2023 Samsung OLED 4K TVs line up in the USA with some new models, there are two new series available with a range of different screen sizes.

The two new series will include the S95C and the S90C and they will be available in a range of sizes including 55 inches, 65 inches, and 77 inches and prices will start at $1,899.

The 2023 Samsung OLED 4K TV portfolio is more dynamic than ever with vibrant colors boosted the AI powered Neural Quantum processor.1 The lineup delivers content in dramatic detail with the deepest blacks, a billion shades of lifelike color – including vivid color palettes validated by Pantone, the industry-leading color experts – along with 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels that create a truly stunning picture.

With powerful processing and 4K upscaling, everything displayed on screen is instantly transformed to incredibly sharp 4K resolution to bring out incredible detail no matter what the original source resolution.2 Exceptional motion enhancements are included in both series to ensure high speed games and movies appear in consistently crisp 4K at blazing-fast speeds up to 120hz and Game Motion Plus goes up to 144hz with compatible PC-connected content. To further captivate viewers with the total sound, both the S95C and S90C have powerful Dolby Atmos® sound built in.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Samsung OLED 4K TVs over at Samsung’s website at the link below, these new models are now available to buy in the USA.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals