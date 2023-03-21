Samsung Galaxy F14 5G reviewed ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G smartphone has not been made official as yet, but the handset is expected to launch this week.

The device has already been reviewed by TechBar on YouTube ahead of the launch and you can see the handset in action in the video below.

The handset’s specifications have been revealed, the device will feature a 6.6-inch PLS LCD that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the device will come with a Samsung Exynos 1330 mobile processor.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will feature a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and it will come with 128GB of included storage and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The device will have a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The new Galaxy F14 5G will come with Android 13 and One UI 5.1 and the device will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 6000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, thbe device will be announced this week and we will have details on pricing then.

Source TechBar, Sammobile





