Samsung Galaxy F14 5G rumored to launch next week

The new Samsung Galaxy F14 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console, and now it looks like we have details on when the handset will launch.

There were suggestions that the handset could launch this week along with the Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34 which are expected on Thursday, it looks like this handset will be launching next week.

The new Galaxy F14 5G is rumored to come with a Samsung Exynos 1330 mobile processor and it will also come with 6GB of RAM., the device should come with various storage options.

This handset will also come with a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, and it is also rumored to come with a 5830 mAh battery, plus it will feature 25W fast charging, Samsung’s One UI, and Android 13.

The device will come with a range of cameras with three cameras on the back and a single camera on the rear, as yet we do not have any details on the exact cameras for the device.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Samsung Galaxy F14 5G smartphone, including a full list of specifications for the handset and also soem information on pricing, etc, we will let you know.

Source Gizmochina





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals