Samsung Galaxy F14 5G spotted on Google Play Console

A new Samsung smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, the handset is expected to launch soon.

The new Galaxy F14 5G smartphones will apparently come with a display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. The exact size of the display is not known as yet.

The handset will apparently be powered by a Samsung Exynos 1330 mobile processor and it will also come with 6GB of RAM. We are expecting a choice of different storage options and possibly other RAM options.

The Galaxy F14 5G will apparently come with a 5830 mAh battery and it will feature 25W fast charging, plus it will come with Android 13 and Samsung’s one UI.

The handset will have a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear, as yet we do not have any details on how many megapixels the cameras will come with.

As yet we do not have any details on exactly when the handset will launch. Samsung is expected to launch their Galaxy A54 5G this week on the 16th of March, it is not clear as yet on whether we will also see the new Galaxy F14 5G at the same time.

Source MyFixGuide





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals