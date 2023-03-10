Samsung Galaxy A54 5G launching March 16th

Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching its new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone on the 16th of March.

The handset will be launching in India next week and you can register for updates about the device over at Samsung’s website.

As a reminder, the handset is rumored to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor and it will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. We are also expecting there to be other RAM and storage options.

The device is rumored to come with Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI 5.1, the handset will also feature a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

We are expecting the device to have a single camera on the front and four cameras on the rear. These are rumored to include a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the new Galaxy A54 5G, there will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. We will have full details on the handset including pricing information next week.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals