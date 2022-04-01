2022 Toyota GR Corolla gets official (Video)

The new 2022 Toyota GR Corolla is now official the car comes with 300 horsepower (304 PS) and 273 lb-ft of torque, and it features a 1.6 litre turbocharged engine.

The car comes with a range of upgrades over the standard Corolla, this includes a sportier exterior with triple exhausts tips and an updated interior with a short-stroke shift lever.

The GR Corolla boasts a strengthened version of the 1.6-liter in-line three-cylinder intercooler turbo engine found in the GR Yaris, resulting in a maximum output of 224 kW (304 PS). Optimizing the GR-FOUR 4WD system, which is also featured on the GR Yaris, to match the specifications of the GR Corolla was among various initiatives undertaken to create a car that can be safely and securely controlled even when pushing it to its limits.

While adopting the basic body framework of the Toyota Corolla Sport to enable it to inherit the high-speed stability of a long wheelbase, the GR Corolla employs a 60 mm wider track up front and an 85 mm wider track in the rear to command a high level of cornering performance. The result: sporty driving at will with peace of mind. And to complete the package, the GR Corolla retains a five-door, five-passenger layout for both exceptional usability in daily life and driving pleasure.

