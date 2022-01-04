2022 Samsung Soundbars come with wireless Dolby Atmos

Samsung has unveiled its new 2022 Samsung Soundbars at this year’s CES, along with their new TV lineup. The new Samsung Soundbars will come with a range of features, including wireless Dolby Atmos.

There will be a number of new models in the range, Samsung has not revealed information on the specific models as yet.

The 2022 soundbar lineup gets technology upgrades to provide even more immersive, three-dimensional audio experience. Q Symphony, the signature surround-sound experience which allows Samsung’s Neo QLEDs and soundbars to work together, has been improved with added synchrony. This enables the soundbar and TV speakers to work together with all the speakers on the TVs, including the top channel speakers, providing for an expansive, powerful soundscape.

Samsung’s 2022 soundbars also come with Wireless Dolby Atmos connectivity,3 a wireless Smart TV-to-soundbar connection in which both the screen and soundbar speakers deliver an incredible audio experience with no distracting cables.

Additionally, the new HW-S800B Ultra Slim Soundbar resets the standard in the slim soundbar category, delivering a powerful bass in compact form by integrating passive radiator technology with its subwoofer. With true top-firing speaker channels, the new ultra-slim soundbar packs powerful sound at just 1.6” in depth.

