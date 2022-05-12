2022 Panasonic OLED and Core LED TVs unveiled

Panasonic has announced its new 2022 OLED and Core LED TVs, there are a number of models in the range with various sizes from 42 inches up to 77 inches.

The new Panasonic OLED TV models are available up to 77 inches and the Core LED models are available up to 75 inches.

All 2022 OLED models have been custom engineered by Panasonic to deliver even higher peak brightness in True Cinema, Cinema, Filmmaker, and Professional modes. Furthermore, the colour volume for blues has been improved while still retaining high-precision reproduction of various gradations, thanks to Panasonic’s HCX Pro AI Processor.

The LZ2000 and LZ1500 (except for 48” and 42” models) boast “Master OLED Pro” panels, whereas the LZ1000 uses the “Master OLED” configuration. The 48” and 42” models of the LZ1500 and the LZ980, as well as all LZ800 models, adopt the “OLED” panel configuration.

The Core LED range is ideal for day-time gaming and watching movies, with the “HDR Cinema Display Pro” (LX940), the “HDR Cinema Display” (LX800 75”, 65”, 55” models), and the “Bright Panel Plus” (LX800 50”, 43”) adjusting brightness to fit the surrounding ambient lighting environment.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Panasonic OLED and Core LED TVs over at Panasonic at the link below.

Source Panasonic

